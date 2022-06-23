Test equipment diagnoses, solves EMC/EMI challenges

Comtree Inc., Mississauga-based providers of leading-edge tools for the electronics manufacturing process, is returning to the EMC/EMI industry after joining forces with Y.I.C. Technologies, a UK-based developer of EMC/EMI test and measurement equipment.

Y.I.C. Technologies develops advanced scanning products with newly developed software. These solutions assist design engineers to rapidly diagnose and solve EMC/EMI challenges. The EMC Certification process is costly and time consuming. With these pre-compliance solutions entering back into the market, it will give businesses the opportunity to minimize risk and cost at this critical stage, according to Yoram Shimoni, managing director of Y.I.C. Technologies.

“The EMC testing market is growing and one of the primary reasons for this growth is the increasing need for safety. So, it is great to be part of this industry again,” Shimoni adds.

Advertisement

The EMC testing market offers services to ensure that the products adhere to quality, technical safety, and performance to regulatory standards. With Y.I.C products, testing is typically carried out in laboratories and manufacturing facilitates to improve the marketability of products and to lower the manufacturing costs in the pre-production phase. To ensure the goods comply with the buyer’s specifications, inspection services are offered for the examination of goods to end users. The EMC testing market is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from USD 2.1 billion in 2019 to USD$2.8 billion in 2024.

Y.I.C. Technologies and Comtree also formally announced a Canadian Partner Agreement. Comtree has been serving the electronics manufacturing community across Canada for more than 20-years. Initially, an exclusive provider of capital equipment solutions, Comtree has built its reputation on customer support/after sales service.

“Comtree is proud to be a part of this new team effort in EMC/EMI testing. Particularly since this product is built right here in Canada,” says Graham Gibson, engineer at Comtree.