SPARK Microsystems releases software dev kit

SPARK Microsystems, a Montreal-based fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation ultra-wideband (UWB), announced the availability of its Software Development Kit 1.0 (SDK) for its SR1000 Series UWB transceivers. SPARK’s SDK can be used to simplify and accelerate development of high data rate, low power, and low latency UWB communication links for various applications.

The dev kit uses SPARK’s Evaluation Kit (EVK) board as a reference hardware platform for code development and debugging. The kit includes a comprehensive set of APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) to facilitate development of various software applications without requiring direct access and control of the UWB transceiver. Combined with various example application code included in the SDK, this enables more efficient development of new products using SPARK UWB communication technology.

Comprehensive package for use by developers

“Release of the SPARK SDK 1.0 represents another milestone in our effort to proliferate our products using the unique SPARK UWB technology and support fast time to market for a wide range of customer applications.” said Frederic Nabki, co-founder and CTO, SPARK Microsystems.

The SPARK SDK is a collection of software development tools and examples in one comprehensive package for use by developers to create UWB-based products and applications. The SDK provides multiple simple and concise application examples to educate developers on using SPARK core libraries, such as the SPARK Wireless Core and the SPARK Audio Core, which bring additional functionality and accelerate development time. It also provides a board support package (BSP) that will enable developers to try the application examples on an already supported and tested hardware platform.