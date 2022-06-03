SMT manufacturer StenTech sold to Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners has acquired StenTech, a leading provider of surface mount technology stencils, pallets, tooling and related components to more than 2,000 customers across North America.

StenTech has grown from a single location in 1999 to become a key partner in the supply chain for the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. Stencils play an essential role in the SMT manufacturing process as customized, high impact products which are mission-critical to customers’ operations. StenTech’s brand is anchored by its commitment to customer service and technical expertise, and the Company’s ability to provide finished stencils with industry-leading turnaround times.

“We were looking for an investment partner who understood our market and was committed to maintaining the high levels of customer service we are known for within the SMT community,” said Sibthain ‘Sip ‘Akbar, the company’s founder. “Align Capital Partners’ relevant specialty manufacturing experience, track record of partnering with management teams through successful leadership transitions and overall growth resources fit our needs perfectly.”

As part of the transaction, Akbar will step down as president of StenTech and will transition to the firm’s Board of Directors. Akbar will be succeeded in the president role by Brent Nolan, current vice-president and long-time industry leader. Both executives will remain shareholders of the business.

“Over the past 20 years, Sip has grown StenTech from just an idea to the preeminent provider of stencils in North America,” said Nolan. “I am excited for the opportunity to lead StenTech through its next chapter of growth.”

ACP’s investment in StenTech represents the first institutional capital in the business since the Company’s founding in 1999.