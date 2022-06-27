SMT Industrial Supply opens demo facility, adds to recycling centre

SMT Industrial Supply Inc., a North American distributor of electronics production materials and equipment – new and used, has expanded its printed circuit board (pcb) recycling center in Orillia ON and opened a brand-new 2,200-square-foot demonstration facility in Barrie ON.

In addition to the full range of Indium brand soldering products and maintenance supplies, the new office and warehouse in Barrie will host Hanwha SMT assembly equipment, which includes both new and refurbished products, according to Geoff Zacour, president of SMT Industrial Supply.

“The recently unveiled demo centre and warehouse allows us to add to our stock of dry storage cabinets and demonstrate a complete SMT line, including print, place reflow, X-ray counting and inspection,” says Zacour. The Barrie-based property will also feature new and used conveyors, AOI, SPI, AXI, wave, selective soldering and test.

Advertisement

A significant distributor of Indium solder products across Canada, SMT Industrial Supply also manages several other products related to SMT production such as squeegee blades and holders for SMT printers, dry boxes for MSD storage, tip tinners, fluid dispensing kits, high temperature oil for chain lubrication on reflow ovens, lead extenders, double-sided splice tape, and ESD lab coats to name some.

Pay top dollar for all non-ferrous metals

SMT Industrial Supply currently collects pcb waste, and other types of E-waste including finished goods and does pay customers in some cases, according to Zacour.

“Our principal (recycler) is at the top of the food chain and our waste goes right to the shredding machine, which is adjacent to our shop. We can get excellent value and pay top dollar for all non-ferrous metals including gold,” he says.

The firm does conduct certified waste pick-up, which includes providing the customer with a certification/document that their items were disposed in the proper manner – according to local and provincial regulations. Many customers of the recycling services are OEMs, along with some CEMS, Zacour says. The firm frequently disposes of solder scrap, which includes rags/ wipes and gloves.