PEO celebrates centennial milestone

The Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO), the licensing and regulating body for professional engineering in the province, is marking a century of serving the public interest through regulation of the practice of engineering.

“This is a proud moment for PEO,” said group president Nick Colucci, P.Eng., FEC. “As we pause to reflect on this wonderful accomplishment, we recognize the need to continuously evolve as a regulator to ensure we effectively fulfil our legislative mandate for the next 100 years.”

To this end, PEO has initiated major transformation initiatives to become a more modern, enlightened and responsive regulator. Work began in 2018 with an independent review of PEO’s regulatory performance, which has subsequently led to several noteworthy achievements, including:

Advertisement

A high-level action plan to address the recommendations from the review;

A two-year Governance Roadmap to enhance governance effectiveness;

The introduction of the digital National Professional Practice Exam as part of the licensing process, allowing for a flexibly written, psychometrically sound examination of licence applicants;

An anti-racism and anti-discrimination review that addressed any concerns of PEO as a regulator, employer and organization and the subsequent adoption of the Anti-Discrimination and Equity Code that codifies PEO’s fairness, human rights and public interest obligations;

A gender audit of PEO’s licensing process and internal operations; and

The implementation in January 2023 of a mandatory continuing professional development program for all PEO licence holders.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to enhancing all our public protection activities including our licensing, complaints and discipline processes, establishing performance guidelines and standards, and taking action against unlicensed individuals who illegally describe themselves as engineers,” added Colucci.

“PEO’s regulatory mandate helps to make Ontario a better, safer place in which to live, and I look forward to continuing the transformative path we’ve embarked on as we begin our next century.”