Mouser asks engineers to take flight with drone solutions

Mouser Electronics Inc., has taken its resource information to new heights, now delivering articles, blogs and product highlights focused on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones. Through resource sites focused on aerospace, robotics, and more, industry experts provide insight into topics such as the many considerations in a drone build, emerging markets for drone technology, and counter-drone technologies.

Mouser stocks the industry’s widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, including the following solutions for drone applications:

* Qorvo PAC5526 Power Applications Controller® is a system-on-a-chip (SoC) optimized for high-speed motor control and for driving battery-powered brushless DC (BLDC) motors.

* Infineon Technologies drone and multicopter solutions is a portfolio of cost-effective system solutions that feature everything from power electronics to controllers and sensors. Used for multicopter design, their solutions enable longer flying times and enhanced safety and reliability.

* STMicroelectronics VL53L4Cx time-of-flight (ToF) sensors are fully integrated miniature modules that record an absolute distance measurement, regardless of the target color and reflectance.