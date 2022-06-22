Major players announce AM industry collaboration

BOFA Americas, Inc. has partnered with Würth Additive Group in an effort for both firms to reinforce their positions as leading players in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry.

BOFA Americas, based in Staunton, IL, is a leader in fume and dust filtration systems, with a growing product portfolio developed specifically to meet the needs of 3D print technology. Würth becomes a partner of BOFA Americas in North America, anticipating to extend the partnership on a global basis.

Würth Additive Group, a division of Würth Industry North America, is headquartered in Greenwood, Indiana. It is a partner, distributor, and reseller of AM equipment, consumables, and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) parts and offers AM engineering services and training. The company’s industrial 3D printing and digital inventory products and services streamline their customers’ supply chain, reduce lead times, and increase adaptability.

The partnership with BOFA will create value for Würth Additive Group’s expanding operations in North American locations across the Canada, U.S. and Mexico.