LoRaWAN World Expo to deliver in-depth technical sessions

The LoRa Alliance, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), announced its complete program for the LoRaWAN World Expo, taking place at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, July 6-7, 2022. Having previously announced program highlights and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) track, the alliance has rounded out the event agenda with a strong technology track for developers, engineers and system integrators.

“The LoRaWAN World Expo will be the most engaging IoT event of the year, where attendees will not only network with industry thought leaders, but also be fully immersed in hands-on technical demonstrations and exhibits,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Come and learn every aspect of the LoRaWAN standard and why it’s the market leading IoT LPWAN solution. Benefit from the rich knowledge base of the LoRa Alliance ecosystem and have your technical questions answered.”

During the event, an Actility ThingPark Enterprise LoRaWAN private network will report live temperature, humidity, light, carbon dioxide and occupancy statuses using data from Elsys, Parametric and Sensative sensors installed around the facility. The sensor values will be transmitted using a Motorola Solutions LoRaWAN gateway and visualized using IoThink’s KHEIRON Studio. Fifty attendees will be equipped with Abeeway smart badges whose locations will be updated on the event floor plan in real time.

Advertisement

“In the seven years since the LoRa Alliance was formed, we have continuously evolved the LoRaWAN standard, with a focus on security, ease of deployment and certification tools,” Moore added. “To address the expansive IoT market, our members also actively collaborate with other standards to jointly develop solutions for key use cases. This ensures each application’s specific technical requirements are met and the right solutions to solve the market need are deployed. If you are a developer, engineer or system integrator, there will be no better opportunity this year to engage with the leading experts in LoRaWAN technology.”