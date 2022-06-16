Industry channel players go green

Representatives of Canada’s electronics ecosystem invested their time and energy towards building a greener future by participating in a tree planting activity in Markham Ontario this month.

Local contract electronics manufacturers Vexos joined power component manufacturer Murata Electronics Canada Inc. and Mississauga-based manufacturers’ representatives GMA Inc. in a jointly organized tree planting event. The green initiative, ‘Trees for the Future’, was conducted in association with TreeCanada, a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, in every province across the country. The activity brought together industry leaders, customers and suppliers, who jointly planted more than 375 trees at the Milne Dam Conservation Park in town.

Highlight environmental and ecological sustainability

The event was kicked off by Markham city councillor Alan Ho, who expressed an appreciation of the efforts made by the participating companies and their employees. The goal was to raise awareness and highlight environmental and ecological sustainability.

“We look forward to taking further steps to preserve our environment and ecology for now and the future,” said councillor Ho.

Fostering awareness about the environment

Early in May 2022, Vexos , Murata and GMA announced their association with Tree Canada, which helps to grow Canada’s tree canopy through its programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools. Together with their partners and sponsors, they have planted more than 84-million trees.

“We are more focused than ever on working towards ecological and environmental awareness. We made our first steps towards fostering awareness about the environment and our ecology whilst building a new, purpose-driven and growing culture. Our partnership with Murata, GMA and Tree Canada reflects those values” says Cyril Fernandes, senior vice-president, global business development, Vexos.

Significant contribution to the environment

“We at Murata Canada are very pleased to have been able to work with our customers and channel partners on making a small but significant contribution to the environment. Thanks for everyone’s support and enthusiasm during the event,” says Michael Heise, area sales director, Murata Electronics Canada Inc.

“We are thankful to have the support of great partners, customers and associates in the electronics industry. We all can have a significant impact on ensuring the future of our planet for upcoming generations. Today was a small step toward a greener future“ says James Shular, partner, GMA Inc.