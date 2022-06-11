element14 launches 7-Segment Display Challenge

element14, an Avnet community, has launched a new challenge for its members to develop a project involving 7-segment displays. As part of the challenge, community members can use 7-segment displays to build their own calculators, digital clocks, weather clocks, electronic meters, information displays, testing equipment, a timer for a pet feeder, and much more.

7-segment displays gained popularity as an easy way to display decimal numerals and an alternative to the more complex dot-matrix displays. Most digital equipment uses 7-segment digital displays to convert digital signals into a form that people can easily understand. They can be used in a wide variety of applications.

“We’ve had so much fun reviewing previous 7-segment display projects from element14 Community members. We’re excited to engage the rest of our community to see how they leverage these displays to create innovative designs,” said Dianne Kibbey, Global Head of Social Media and Community at element14.

Community members can check out a selection of element14 projects using 7-segment displays to inspire their own project for this challenge:

The contest is now open and accepting submissions through June 20. To participate, element14 Community members can submit a blog post on the progress of their project and send a video of the project in action. element14 will reward a grand prize winner with a $200 shopping cart and award three top contestants with $100 shopping carts.

For more information and to submit your project, please visit: https://community.element14.com/challenges-projects/project14/7segmentdisplay/b/blog/posts/project14-build-projects-using-7-segment-displays