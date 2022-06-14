BlackBerry and BiTECH build digital LCD instrument cluster

BlackBerry Ltd. and BiTECH Automotive Co., Ltd. have jointly developed an advanced digital LCD cluster incorporating the QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS) deployed in Changan Automobile’s new coupe, the UNI-V.

The collaboration marks an expansion, following an earlier announcement made in 2021, when the company’s digital instrument cluster was first mass-produced in Changan’s mid-to-high-end SUV, the UNI-K.

As the first coupe in the UNI series, the UNI-V integrates Changan’s comprehensive range of advanced intelligent technologies, including its Interactive Monitoring System, Intelligent Voice Interaction System, and Game-loaded Cockpit, among others. The newly launched UNI-V mirrors the technology and intelligent configuration of the UNI-K, with its LCD digital instrument cluster comprising three distinct parts. Highlighting essential information such as the vehicle’s speed, engine revs and fuel level, the cluster also incorporates Augmented Reality (AR) real-world navigation, as well as a multimedia interface and additional entertainment information.

Incorporates BlackBerry security technologies

By leveraging the QNX Neutrino RTOS, the advanced LCD digital instrument cluster incorporates BlackBerry security technologies that safeguard users against system malfunctions, malware and cybersecurity breaches. The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides technology to power products, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture.

“The next generation of digital instrument clusters developed by BiTECH using BlackBerry QNX technology provides advanced features such as Augmented Reality, key vehicle data, infotainment options and personal customization to the Chinese customer,” said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia-Pacific, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. “We are pleased to join forces with BiTECH to continue delivering the reliability, functional safety, and cybersecurity that Changan Automobile and other automotive OEMs need.”

“The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides a safe and reliable software foundation for our product development, and its safety-critical software solutions shorten the time-to-market,” said Zuo Shuangwen, CTO of BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd. “We are encouraged by the adoption of our next generation of digital LCD instrument cluster with advanced features being deployed in the Changan UNI-V model and look forward to empowering more automotive OEMs by creating safe and reliable automotive electronics.”