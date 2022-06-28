Ampère Proto ceases operations in Quebec

Specialists in prototyping electronic designs, Quebec-based Ampère Proto has closed its operations due to the lack of manpower and scarcity of components. Prior to closing its doors for good on May 11th, the firm had put a lot of effort into providing customer service at a high level, but the challenges made it difficult to maintain quality service, according to Guy Gilbert, who served as president for Ampère.

For more than 14 years, Ampère offered a prototype assembly service, at start-up, but later the service moved from prototype to small production. Ampère has always offered quality service using state-of-the-art equipment. Staff turnover in recent years and the impossibility of replacing them caused a lot of inconvenience, says Gilbert.

“Customers were still present, but deliveries were increasingly late and especially with non-quality. This made me take the decision to stop operations,” he said.

There is some good news for Gilbert, as he can continue to offer electronic assembly services to his old customers, now that he has joined the team at Quebec City-based contract electronics manufacturer Gentec Inc.

“I am very happy, because my priority was always my customers. I am always available for them,” notes Gilbert, business development director, Gentac.