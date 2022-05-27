ZESTRON Americas appoints Canada sales manager

Zestron Americas, a leading provider of high precision cleaning products, services and training solutions in the electronics manufacturing and semiconductor industries, has appointed John Neiderman as sales manager for Canada and the USA.

With more than 20-years of sales and technical experience in electronics manufacturing, Neiderman has served the electronics industry, focused on assisting companies with high reliability and mission-critical processes and applications.

“We are excited to add John to the Zestron sales team, as his experience and technical knowledge will be a great asset to our customers and team members alike. His addition further enhances Zestron’s ability to provide our industry with the latest advances in cleaning technology solving the industry’s most difficult cleaning challenges,” says Sal Sparacino, director of sales.

Zestron Americas is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia and operates in more than 35 countries.