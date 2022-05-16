Vancouver EPTECH Show moves to Burnaby

Just as the Covid fog lifts from live events across Canada – the EPTECH series of table-top electronics trade shows is set to present its first in-person exhibition in two years this spring. The first of six shows to appear across Canada in 2022 will appear at the Marriott Element Metrotown hotel in Burnaby BC, moving from its previous venue in Coquitlam at the Hard Rock Casino.

“Many exhibitors have requested that we move EPTECH to a more centrally located venue in the Vancouver area, one that offers on-site accommodation and after show congregation with their industry colleagues. So, we’ve selected this venue which serves those needs as well,” says Scott Atkinson, EPTECH show manager.

Free to attend for trade and industry professionals, the show provides exclusive face-to-face networking with suppliers in the industry. Each show often delivers electronic experts in seminars scheduled throughout the day. From 10am-4pm attendees can browse the exhibit show floor – connect and gain insights on upcoming products in the industry. Exhibitors representing the full spectrum of solutions from components, software, distribution, CEM services, test solutions.

Advertisement

“If there is anything we’ve all learned in this pandemic, it’s that flexibility is the key,” says show manager Scott Atkinson. “We anticipate a great deal of enthusiasm within the Canadian electronics industry to return to our in-person event, after experiencing such an extended layoff. We look forward to seeing everyone in person again.”

The return of Canada’s only trade show series focused on the electronic design and engineering market will also be traveling to Markham on June 15th, Montreal on September 13th, Quebec City on September 15th, Mississauga on October 13th, and wrapping up in Calgary on October 19th.

Show generates leads in prominent markets

“Our shows remain a valuable tool for industry vendors and suppliers looking to generate leads in each of Canada’s prominent electronic markets,” Atkinson states. “Canada’s engineering community should be eager to step out from behind their computers and embrace the opportunity to speak directly to the supplier community.”

Operated by EP&T Magazine, EPTECH coast-to-coast national electronics shows are always located in high-technology areas of Canada. Attendees can register for any show by accessing this link. For further information on exhibiting at the show, visit https://www.eptech.ca or contact Scott Atkinson at (437) 995-4651 satkinson@annexbusinessmedia.com.