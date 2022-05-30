Toronto EPTECH co-locates with SMTA conference

Industry collaboration and the resurgence of in-person events has led to the EPTECH Show co-locating with an annual SMTA conference in Toronto this June. After pivoting to a virtual trade show format last year due to the Covid pandemic, EPTECH has returned to its live iteration in 2022, while partnering in Toronto with the International Conference for Electronics Hardware Enabling Technologies (ICEHET), formerly the International Conference on Soldering & Reliability (ICSR).

The EPECH portion of the combined event will take place on June 15th at Centennial College Event Centre in Scarborough ON.

Industry collaboration

ICEHET is a renaming of the ICSR conference, which has been held every year since about 2003. The event features presentations on current topics and challenges involving electronics materials, components, assembly, and reliability of the products that have become essential in many aspects of modern life. ICEHET will appear at the venue over two days, commencing June 14th.

“The pandemic obviously impacted every industry in Canada, and the electronics industry is no exception, as restrictions are lifting nationwide, we wanted to help facilitate a return to “normalcy” and live events.” says Scott Atkinson, EPTECH show manager.

Free to attend for trade and industry professionals, EPTECH shows provide exclusive face-to-face networking with suppliers in the industry. The show runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will feature related seminars scheduled throughout the day. Attendees can browse the exhibit show floor – connect and gain insights on upcoming products in the industry. Exhibitors representing the full spectrum of solutions from components, software, distribution, CEM services, test solutions.

Long history in electronics

“For more than four decades, EP&T has served as Canada’s information resource for electronics designers and engineers and EPTECH has been a big part of what we deliver to Canada’s electronics community,” Atkinson adds. “As the producers of EPTECH, we are committed to helping connect electronics engineers and designers with solutions providers – in-person, and we wanted to provide the opportunity to return to live events, for those willing to do so, as quickly as possible.”

The return of Canada’s only trade show series focused on the electronic design and engineering market will also be traveling to Montreal on September 13th, Quebec City on September 15th, Mississauga on October 13th, and wrapping up in Calgary on October 19th.

“Our shows remain a valuable tool for industry vendors and suppliers looking to generate leads in each of Canada’s prominent electronic markets,” Atkinson states. “Canada’s engineering community should be eager to step out from behind their computers and embrace the opportunity to speak directly to the supplier community.”

Operated by EP&T Magazine, EPTECH coast-to-coast national electronics shows are always located in high-technology areas of Canada. Attendees can register for any show by accessing this link.

For further information on exhibiting at the show, visit https://www.eptech.ca or contact Scott Atkinson at (437) 995-4651 satkinson@annexbusinessmedia.com.