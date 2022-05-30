Omnetics moving to new facility

Omnetics Connector Corp. leading global connector and interconnect device provider, is moving to a larger facility this summer – situated a short distance from its current site in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The move will more than double its floor space, going from 55,000 square feet to 124,000 square feet, and allow the firm to expand both its capacity and capabilities, according to Gary Jacobs, president, COO of Omnetics.

“The larger facility will enable us to expand the firm to its capacity and capabilities and better serve customer’s needs,” says Jacobs. “The products will maintain the same high level of quality as you would expect. There will be no change to form, fit or function of our products.”