NTE achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

NTE Electronics Inc., a worldwide supplier of quality electronic components announced recently that it has been assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of: ISO 9001:2015 certification, which covers the following activities: procurement, warehousing, assembly and distribution of electronic and electrical components and related equipment.

Headquartered in Bloomfield, New Jersey, NTE was independently assessed by SGS North America against internationally recognized standards showing its commitment to quality and assurance.

This process required examining and documenting all of the firm’s processes and making sure through internal audits that processes are predictable and consistent.

The process included:

Quality management system development

Management system documentation review

Pre-audit

Initial assessment

and clearance of non-conformances.