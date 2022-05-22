Nexperia, Kyocera AVX team on GaN automotive modules

Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, has announced a partnership covering gallium nitride (GaN) automotive power modules with Kyocera AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH, a leading international supplier of advanced electronic components for the automotive industry. The partnership represents the next step in a long-lasting close relationship between both firms and will focus on power components with the aim of jointly developing GaN applications for electric vehicles (EV).

As passenger vehicles become increasingly electrified, the demand for power semiconductors to provide efficient power conversion at increasingly higher power densities also grows. High voltage Power GaN FETs, when combined with innovative packaging technologies, can address the requirements for better efficiency, higher power density and reduced system cost. GaN power devices not only offer superior performance in these applications but now also provide the reliability, robustness and manufacturability expected of a mainstream technology serving a broad range of applications across multiple market segments. Nexperia manufactures GaN devices in its own facilities using mature mass production techniques which have been proven to meet the highest reliability requirements for devices to achieve AEC-Q101 certification.