Mouser’s online services, tools assist in parts hunt

Mouser Electronics Inc., electronic components distributor, is delivering a number of customer-focused online tools to simplify and optimize the selection and purchasing process. Helping customers to easily browse, select, and purchase products, Mouser’s Services and Tools page and Help Center provides customers the ability to view and track orders, request technical support and data sheets, and place orders via API or EDI, among many other features.

“Mouser’s commitment to a best-in-class customer experience extends beyond our wide product selection to include comprehensive online customer service resources,” said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser’s senior VP global service & EMEA and APAC business. “Our Help Center and Services and Tools page make it even easier for our customers to find and order the parts they need for their next design project.”

Choosing the right components for designs can be complicated and time-consuming, often involving multiple purchases and detailed part lists. Mouser’s Services and Tools page provides valuable resources for design and engineering, as well as for quoting and purchasing. The Services and Tools page offers efficient, time-saving solutions, including FORTE the Intelligent BOM Tool, order automation resources, and an extensive ECAD design library. Mouser customers can access the Services and Tools page by visiting https://www.mouser.com/servicesandtools/ or by clicking Services & Tools in the top navigation bar of any page on mouser.com.