Mouser, ROHM explore efficient power conversion in IIoT

Mouser Electronics Inc. in collaboration with ROHM Semiconductor announces a new eBook that focuses on efficient components and technologies for use in low-power solutions for industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications. In Light Up Your Industrial IoT Design, leading experts from ROHM and Mouser offer in-depth articles covering a range of topics, including efficient power consumption, Wi-SUN wireless communication modules, and industrial IoT LEDs.

While IoT solutions offer the potential to improve productivity and safety in a broad range of industries, their deployment can sometimes be limited by inefficient power conversion and utilization. The new eBook from Mouser and ROHM provides worthwhile insights into overcoming these challenges and deploying new IIoT solutions with efficient power management components. Articles include a look at ROHM components for power supply and optimization as well as how IoT solutions can lead to key process improvements across manufacturing and logistics.