Leader Tech launches state-of-the art website

Leader Tech, a Tampa FL-based leading innovator and manufacturer of EMI shielding products for circuit boards, electronic enclosures, interconnect cables and Thermal solutions, has recently unveiled its new “state-of-the art” website. Browsers will find an extensive video gallery full of product and technical videos that highlights product features and attributes.

Customers are also able to request product samples with the site’s uniquely designed engineering sample kits. The site now features the KIT02 ideas kit, that allows users to put their products to the test and develop a solution for their specific needs. The site provides a news blog, along with a large technical document library for important tech specs and tech drawings.

To explore Leader Tech’s new website visit: https://leadertechinc.com