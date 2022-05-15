ICAPE GROUP unveils second facility in France
PCB maker continues to grow with new offices in Lyon, France
In its continued efforts to meet customer demands in Europe, global pcb manufacturer – ICAPE Group – has unveiled a second facility in Lyon, France. Since 1999, the group has deployed in many countries around the world, including 26 business units on the European, American and Asian continents.
Since the acquisition of IDELEC in 2021, ICAPE Group was physically established in the Rhône-Alpes region, an important geographic market for the European and French electronic industry. The new working space in France brings together the IDELEC-ICAPE team, which previously worked in Annecy and a part of ICAPE Group, that previously worked in the headquarters of the Parisian region.
Situated centrally in the business center of Lyon, the new office space incorporates 170-square-meters of offices to accommodate management, along with hosting and visiting clients. ICAPE Group presently has 100 employees throughout France.
Print this page