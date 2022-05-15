ICAPE GROUP unveils second facility in France

In its continued efforts to meet customer demands in Europe, global pcb manufacturer – ICAPE Group – has unveiled a second facility in Lyon, France. Since 1999, the group has deployed in many countries around the world, including 26 business units on the European, American and Asian conti­nents.

Since the acquisition of IDELEC in 2021, ICAPE Group was physically established in the Rhône-Alpes region, an important geographic market for the European and French elec­tronic industry. The new working space in France brings together the IDELEC-ICAPE team, which previously wor­ked in Annecy and a part of ICAPE Group, that previously worked in the headquarters of the Parisian region.

Situated centrally in the business center of Lyon, the new office space incorporates 170-square-meters of offices to accommodate management, along with hosting and visiting clients. ICAPE Group presently has 100 employees throughout France.