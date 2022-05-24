GaN Systems announces North America expansion

GaN Systems, global provider of GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, announced the growth of the company’s North America presence with a three-fold increase in its Ottawa headquarters operation, the opening of a design centre in Dallas, Texas, and a growing footprint across the US and Europe. This expansion comes after a recent increase in the Asia Pacific and is driven by the company’s continued growth in revenue and design momentum, particularly with industry leaders across its target markets. The expansion enables the company to serve more customers and supports more designs across all target markets around the globe.

GaN Systems’ Ottawa headquarters and engineering hub have grown by 3 times and are expected to reach 200 employees in the coming year. With the recent opening of a new design centre in Dallas, Texas, the company has doubled its overall headcount in 2021 across Asia, Europe, and North America. It is on target to double again in 2022.

These milestones follow three years of exponential growth, 3X expansion of its Taiwan office, and a $150 million growth capital funding led by Fidelity Management & Research LLC with participation from strategic investors such as USI, Vitesco Technologies, and BMW. These achievements showcase the momentum behind GaN and the powerful growth profile expected to continue for years to come.

Added tech veterans across all key disciplines

“I am proud of everything the GaN Systems team continues to accomplish. We are the first to ramp GaN into EV production and currently support production programs across our target markets – consumer, enterprise, automotive, and industrial. Our exponential growth and technology leadership have driven the need to add more talented technology veterans across all disciplines to keep pace with our design win momentum,” said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. “Our expansion in the Americas and Asia reflects our commitment to servicing our growing customer base worldwide and supporting innovation across our key industries.”

GaN Systems has added technology veterans across all key disciplines, including engineering, sales, and marketing. The company is strengthening its in-house capabilities with system-level expert engineering, and design teams focused on power conversion from 30W to 150kW in packages ranging from discrete chips to high power modules, application expertise in consumer chargers, data centres PSUs, and automotive powertrain.

GaN Systems is widening its reach worldwide as customers in automotive, consumer electronics, data centres, and industrial and renewable industries seek ways to improve or create more sustainable and energy-efficient power systems that use fewer materials. GaN is vital in creating these products, delivering greater energy conversion efficiency and power density than legacy Silicon-based power systems.