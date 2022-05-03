Exro to supply coil drivers on Vicinity electric buses

Calgary-based clean tech firm Exro Technologies Inc. has reached an agreement to supply up to 2,500 power coil drivers to electric bus manufacturer Vicinity Motor Corp. A leading supplier of advanced shuttle transportation vehicles for public and commercial use, Vicinity Motor produces its flagship product – the Vicinity Lightning – a purpose-built electric bus that is revolutionizing public transit using sustainable and affordable components.

Vicinity maintains a majority market share in the mid-size heavy-duty bus segment in Canada and will be able to produce more than 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) units annually from its facilities in Ferndale, Washington and Aldergrove, BC. Under this multiyear sales and service agreement, Vicinity will purchase high-voltage Coil Drive System units from Exro, along with a production slot, system pricing and commissioning services.

Exro’s Vehicle Systems division will provide system engineering consulting services to integrate the electric powertrain for Vicinity’s fleet of next-generation electric buses. News of this deal follows a previously announced supply agreement under which the companies have completed nearly 12 months of development and testing to conduct operational validation for the Vicinity Lightning electric bus.