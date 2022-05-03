Electronic Products & Technology

Exro to supply coil drivers on Vicinity electric buses

May 3, 2022  EP&T Magazine


Electronics
Power Supply / Management
Environmental
electric
EV
power
vehicles

Calgary-based clean tech firm Exro Technologies Inc. has reached an agreement to supply up to 2,500 power coil drivers to electric bus manufacturer Vicinity Motor Corp. A leading supplier of advanced shuttle transportation vehicles for public and commercial use, Vicinity Motor produces its flagship product – the Vicinity Lightning – a purpose-built electric bus that is revolutionizing public transit using sustainable and affordable components.

Vicinity maintains a majority market share in the mid-size heavy-duty bus segment in Canada and will be able to produce more than 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) units annually from its facilities in Ferndale, Washington and Aldergrove, BC. Under this multiyear sales and service agreement, Vicinity will purchase high-voltage Coil Drive System units from Exro, along with a production slot, system pricing and commissioning services.

Vicinity Motor’s flagship product – the Vicinity Lightning – is a purpose-built electric bus that is revolutionizing public transit.

Exro’s Vehicle Systems division will provide system engineering consulting services to integrate the electric powertrain for Vicinity’s fleet of next-generation electric buses. News of this deal follows a previously announced supply agreement under which the companies have completed nearly 12 months of development and testing to conduct operational validation for the Vicinity Lightning electric bus.

Advertisement
Print this page

Related Stories
Exro coil driver ready for electric cars with engineering validation
Exro to launch Calgary facility with automotive class manufacturing
From fighter jets to electric buses – GreenPower of Vancouver, BC
Québec group collaborates to develop automated electric vehicles