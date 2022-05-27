element14 launches design challenge

element14, an Avnet Community, has launched the Twist, Turn and Move Robotics Design Challenge whereby participants are tasked with designing and building a robotic arm or mobile robot that performs a specific task.

“From robotic arms on the international space station to home vacuums and mops, using robots to help with everyday activities is a normal occurrence for many people and no longer science fiction,” said Dianne Kibbey, global head of community and social media for the element14 Community. “We’re so excited to see what kind of robots our community members create and are looking forward to seeing how they enhance their robotics skills and create something innovative in their designs.”

Examples of tasks that can be performed in the projects created for this design challenge include but are not limited to:

A robot arm that can pick up and set down an object

A mobile robot that follows a line

A robot arm that moves in all degrees of freedom

A mobile robot that can avoid an object in its path

Submissions for the Twist, Turn and Move Robotics Design Challenge are open now through June 6. 15 sponsored challengers will be selected and announced on June 10. Those participants must use four or more TE Connectivity-provided products in their designs, which will consist of dynamic series connectors, circulator plastic connectors series, M8 connectors, an IM relay, and more.

Once they receive their kits, participants will have 11 weeks to build and blog about their projects. Challengers must post their progress and final project through a series of a minimum of five blog posts by August 19. Good use of the TE Connectivity components and an interesting use of movement will be graded more favourably.

Robots as prizes

Winners will be announced in August. The first place winner will receive a Flashforge Guider II 3D Printer along with an iRobot Roomba Self Emptying Robot Vacuum Cleaner. The runner-up will receive an iRobot Braava Jet Robot Mop and an Ender 3 V2 3D Printer. Anyone who completes five blogs and a project with the featured products will receive a MultiComp Pro Multimeter Set.

To learn more about element14 and the Twist, Turn and Move Robotics Design Challenge, visit https://community.element14.com/challenges-projects/design-challenges/twist-turn-and-move-design-challenge-with-te-robotics/?ICID=DCHmain-featured-top3challenges.