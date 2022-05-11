Electronics industry loses leader

On behalf of the OSPE board of directors and staff, Canada’s electronics industry is mourning the sudden passing of Irene Sterian on May 8, 2022. Building a rewarding engineering career over the past 30+ years provided Irene with professional growth and inspiring career opportunities to solve industry challenges.

She was passionate about mentoring and sharing the benefit of this profession and was a proud OSPE member since 2011. She also received an Ontario Professional Engineers Awards Medal for Management in 2019. In 2014, Irene founded REMAP, a $50 million not-for-profit organization formed to strengthen Canada’s manufacturing ecosystem. At REMAP, she leveraged the strengths and synergies of Canada’s public and private stakeholders to build robust supply chains and bring new technologies to market, faster. Irene graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in Industrial Engineering.

Irene was also a significant contributor to EP&T Magazine, serving as a panelist in virtual event for Women in Manufacturing. She has also provided her deep industry insights as a keynote speaker at EPTECH Shows in the past. Irene was also profiled in EP&T’s Women in Electronics feature column during 2020, with her input featured in the May issue. https://www.ept.ca/digital-archives/may-2020

Irene was a talented engineer and dynamic leader, a very kind and compassionate person, who will be sorely missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her. Our hearts go out to the Sterian family.