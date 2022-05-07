Digi-Key accepting Google and Apple Pay

Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it now offers Google Pay and Apple Pay during the checkout process in most major markets globally.

With the addition of these two digital payment methods, Digi-Key now offers one of the widest ranges of payment methods in the market including most major debit and credit cards, PayPal and more, providing customers with flexibility and best-in-class digital payment security.

“We’re proud to lead the industry in bringing these two trusted digital payment methods to Digi-Key customers around the world,” said Tim Carroll, global head of marketing and e-commerce at Digi-Key. “The addition of Google Pay and Apple Pay to our wide range of payment methods and options is a testament to the many ways Digi-Key is continuously innovating and improving the digital buying experience.”