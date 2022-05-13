Delta-Q ships its 4-millionth battery charger

Delta-Q Technologies, Vancouver-based provider of battery charging solutions for electric vehicles and industrial equipment, announced the shipment of their four millionth battery charger. With each charger representing the potential to save one metric ton of emissions, this significant milestone equates to four million metric tons of carbon emissions saved since the company’s founding, further cementing its imprint on global electrification and sustainability.

In April, Delta-Q was also recognized for its innovation in reducing emissions in the transportation sector with a $300,000 grant from The CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) Program.

The grant is part of CleanBC’s “Roadmap to 2030,” an initiative to expand and accelerate climate action by building on the province’s natural advantages – abundant, clean electricity, high-value natural resources and a highly-skilled workforce. The ARC funding for Delta-Q will aid in the development of a family of high-power and high-voltage on-board battery chargers for commercial and industrial electric vehicles.

“We are excited to contribute to BC’s leadership in clean technology and the transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Sarah MacKinnon, co-CEO and CFO, Delta-Q Technologies. “Shipping four million chargers not only signifies our company’s solid growth and more jobs created in BC, but it also means that we are helping combat the global energy crisis in a tangible way as industrial electric vehicles replace fossil fuel-based vehicles.”