CPES2022 Conference puts focus on FHE this week

The intelliFLEX Innovation Alliance is set to present CPES2022, a Canadian symposium based on printed, flexible and hybrid electronics (FHE). Focused on the most relevant, state-of-the art technical topics, global networking and sustainability, the event will be held at The Rose Theatre in Brampton Ontario on May 17-18, 2022.

The goal of the conference and trade show exhibition is aimed at help attendees advance their research, build supply chain, expand business and partnerships, while fostering diversity throughout the industry’s ecosystem, according to Dr. Michelle Chrétien, intelliFLEX president and CEO and associate VP research at Conestoga College in Kitchener ON.

“As we all adjust to our new circumstances, intelliFLEX continues to search for new ways to create value for members and our ecosystem” says Chrétien.

The annual event is recognized for its networking opportunities and the dynamism of the industrial, academic and institutional community, added Dr. Arnold Kell, Research Officer at the Emerging Technologies Division of the National Research Council of Canada and chair of the CPES2022 Selection Committee.

“This year, we’re focusing on sustainability, the circular economy and strengthening international networks. Speakers from around the world will take us through advances in textile electronics, IoT sensors and cybersecurity, sustainability challenges, while also highlighting the latest developments in materials and processes for printed and flexible electronics,” Kell says.

“CPES2022 holds appeal for both newcomers and veterans of the industry, relevant for academic and industrial members of our community, as well as for those looking to learn more about this exciting field,” says Howard Campbell, Chair of the intelliFLEX Board of Directors. “Recent years have been challenging on many fronts, and we are eager to reconnect with our industry colleagues and forge new connections in person.”

Conference partners include I-CI, the NRC, Neuronic Works, NovaCentrix, PulseForge and ST, CPES2022. Visit for more information on the CPES2022 agenda & speakers at: https://intelliflex.org/cpes2022/agenda