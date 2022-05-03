CMC delivers 400+ semiconductor prototypes in past year

CMC Microsystems, Canada’s leading accelerator for hardware research, design, and development, has delivered chips and wafers for more than 400 designs through our global network of semiconductor and photonics manufacturing facilities in the last fiscal year.

The past year has been a turbulent one in the semiconductor industry, with supply chains and manufacturing capacity stretched to the limit, and lingering uncertainty in the wake of the global pandemic. Despite these challenges, research and development by academics and entrepreneurs benefiting from CMC’s design tool and chip manufacturing program have been more active than ever in the past decade. Highlights from the past year include:

Almost 160 photonic designs – double from the previous year

Over 140 microelectronics designs manufactured in advanced semiconductor technologies

Over 80 designs fabricated or post-processed in laboratories

Over 40 micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and microfluidics designs

Fabrication of 7 superconducting designs – a world first via a multi-project wafer service

80 designs manufactured for industry, industrial collaborators, or academics outside Canada

“Giving researchers and firms simplified access to the world’s best fabrication services is part of CMC’s core mission” said Gord Harling, president and CEO of CMC. “We are proud to deliver this level of value for Canadian and international innovators, enable productivity, and help industries like photonics and quantum grow. These are specialty areas of the market set for huge growth where Canadian expertise is recognized internationally.”