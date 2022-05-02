C2MI adds laser marking equipment

As part of the Canada Economic Development (CED) project, the MiQro Innovation Collaboration Centre (C2MI) has recently acquired and installed an InnoLas laser marker, model IL 2000, in its cleanroom wafer manufacturing sector (LIMS).

Designed to laser mark wafers made of different materials such as Si, SiC, InP, GaAs, GaN, Ge, and LiNbO3, the equipment provides four loading ports of 25 wafers each. This makes it a high-capacity tool that can mark wafers ranging from 100 to 200mm with different font types (SEMI standards) and an alignment accuracy level of +/- 100μm. In addition, the wafers to be marked can be of various thicknesses, from 300μm to 1.5mm and have a terrace at the edge of the wafer.

Interestingly, the device is equipped with an integrated reading system that allows, among other things, to read and copy the marking characters printed on one side of the wafer and to laser mark on the other side without flipping the wafer.

Based in Bromont Quebec, the C2MI is used as an interface between academic and industrial research to accelerate the marketing of electronic products according to the market’s needs.