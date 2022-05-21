Blaize & Innovatrics provide edge-ready facial recognition technology

Biometric technology provider Innovatrics, and Blaize, an AI computing innovator with edge computing, announced a technology partnership to deliver ready-to-use facial recognition solutions designed for access control and public security applications leveraging SmartFace Embedded and Blaize edge computing devices.

Innovatrics SmartFace Embedded can efficiently run time-critical operations such as face detection, facial landmarks, and face template extraction through on-edge or on-chip processing. Users can choose and combine the specific processes they need for their intended application while maintaining a small footprint, minimal compute capacity, and easy scalability.

Data processed at the edge of the network enables organizations to minimize the need for massive network resources and data transfer to a distant data center. Innovatrics’ proprietary facial recognition algorithm enables a camera to pre-process a video stream and perform face matching through edge-to-cloud computing with incredible accuracy. Combined with the efficient, flexible, accurate, and cost-effective real-time AI computing on the edge Blaize Pathfinder P1600 Embedded System on Module (SoM), SmartFace Embedded can precisely detect facial landmarks within 5ms, face template extraction within 15ms, and face detection within 20ms.

“Blaize focuses on delivering low power and low latency AI inference solutions at the edge, and Innovatrics with their SmartFace Embedded enables customers to realize the value of AI in smart city, smart retail, safety and security applications,” said Barrie Mullins, marketing head at Blaize. “ Innovatrics facial recognition technology seamlessly integrates into our cost-effective and flexible edge form factor solutions, making it easy to use.”