BlackBerry, Magna collaborate on next-gen ADAS solutions

BlackBerry Limited and Magna International Inc. have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate on various integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions.

With OEMs launching vehicles with ever expanded feature sets, the global ADAS market is set for significant growth over the next decade.

As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will provide Magna with QNX software including the QNX Software Development Platform, QNX OS for Safety, QNX Platform for ADAS, as well as professional engineering services for system-level integration, performance optimization, and solution validation.

Collaboration helps with speed to market

“Magna’s ADAS expertise and unique ability to integrate system solutions into various vehicle applications gives us a competitive advantage,” said Sharath Reddy, senior vice president Magna Electronics. “Additionally, collaborating with companies like with BlackBerry helps us with speed to market.”

“It’s a great pleasure to work with another Canadian company – and global market leader in the automotive market. Our collaboration brings together both company’s software and functional safety strengths as part of a platform that is already being delivered to multiple global OEMs,” said John Wall, SVP and co-head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. “With software now being a driving force in the automotive industry, delivering compelling solutions that are seamlessly integrated into a vehicle allows OEMs to differentiate themselves. We are excited to be working with Magna, a fast-moving company on the cutting edge of ADAS, as the technologies undergo rapid adoption and expansion driven by a number of regulatory mandates that are on the horizon.”