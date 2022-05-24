Bittele’s online ordering provides alternates for out-of-stock parts

Electronic Products & Technology

Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based one-stop printed circuit board (pcb) manufacturer specializing in prototype and low-to-mid volume printed circuit board assembly, announced that its online ordering system is now capable of suggesting alternate part numbers for out-of-stock components. This new capability assists clients in avoiding order completion delays due to the global component shortage.

Utilizing Octopart’s new Nexar Legacy API, Bittele’s online ordering system is now capable of suggesting alternate part numbers for out-of-stock components.

“With the numerous shortages in the global component market, this new feature enables our clients to easily and quickly resolve stock issues that may otherwise delay their order,” says Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics. “Try out online ordering today to receive a promotional discount on both fabrication and assembly.”

 

