Weidmuller inks disty deal with Shelly Automation

Weidmuller Ltd. has signed a distribution partnership with Shelley Automation for the province of Ontario. The move is part of the growth strategy embarked by Weidmuller under the new leadership of managing director Michael Daly. Shelley Automation will market Weidmuller’s complete portfolio in Ontario, which includes I/O systems, industrial ethernet, relay modules, and power management, to name a few.

Shelley Automation is a known name within the industry for automation solutions and more and has been serving since 1959. They have built strong partnerships with their customer base and delivered cutting. edge solutions through time.

“With Shelley Automation’s integration, Weidmuller’s distribution network looks more robust than ever. In addition, Shelley has a good team of professionals who know their trade, and we are confident of this alliance,” comments Daly.

“We believe there is good synergy between Weidmuller products and our expertise in automation,” adds Selman Qadri, director of sales and marketing at Shelley. “We can confidently go to market with Weidmuller products because they are an established brand and have quality products that address many industry problems.”