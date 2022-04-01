TTI reaches disty deal with Amphenol Positronic

TTI Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, has reached an agreement to be an authorized distributor for Amphenol Positronic globally.

TTI has partnered with Positronic to offer a wide range of world-class, high reliability connector solutions for harsh environment, military and aerospace applications. Positronic’s D-subminiature, power, rectangular and circular precision connectors have solid, machined contacts and use PosiBand technology.

“We are very excited to add Positronic to our high-reliability connector offering. Positronic has an outstanding reputation for harsh environment solutions for a number of end markets we share, and being part of Amphenol further entrenches our two organizations as we grow to reach and serve more customers,” said Lew LaFornara, VP product management and supplier marketing.

“TTI has a strong reputation for providing quick and easy access to electronic components. We are pleased to work with them to supply customers with high-quality connectors,” added Anita Warner, distribution director at Positronic.