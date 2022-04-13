Tech start-up unveils tech buy-back program

St. Louis-based online provider of personal tech devices, plug – is introducing an electronics buy-back program. With back-end platform support provided by Buyback.ai, a software SAAS company, the new buy-back program makes it easy for U.S. consumers to turn in and recycle their unwanted personal consumer electronic devices, providing them with competitive money-back offers on many devices.

plug, which began operations as eCommsell in early 2020, has experienced significant, increasing demand for its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) technology devices such as iPhones, Androids, Macs, tablets, Smartwatches, accessories, and more. In just over two years, the company sells to most major countries in the world, residing in an approximate 15,000 square foot facility in St. Louis County.

The company’s new buy-back program will enable plug to source even more devices, giving them new life as CPO devices and saving customers up to 70% off other retailers’ prices. All plug CPO devices are deep cleaned, sanitized and hand tested in-house with a rigorous 90+ point functionality evaluation. Only devices that meet the company’s high-quality standards are sold, featuring plug’s Certified Pre-Owned Assurance which includes a one-year performance warranty and 30-day, money-back guarantee.

“As technology prices and global e-waste volumes continue to grow, our customers are looking for a way to save on today’s popular technology, as well as environmental-friendly purchase options,” said Oday Alyatim, founder and managing partner of plug. “Through our new buy-back program, people can easily turn in their unwanted devices for money back, in most cases. And we’re able to provide competitive refund offers on most devices, as we’ll be able to give new life these devices through our CPO program.”

The buy-back program is available in the U.S. and able to recycle mobile phones, Mac computers, iPads, Apple displays, Apple watches, and other personal electronic devices and accessories. In upcoming months, the offering will expand to other countries too. plug is one of the first major retailers of renewed technology to offer a buy-back program. Consumers can simply go to http://www.sell.plug.tech, enter their tech information, receive an instant quote for the buy-back (if applicable), and print a prepaid label for mailing in their device(s). Once received, the customer’s buy-back refund will be processed within 24-48 hours via PayPal, Venmo, or plug store credit.

Upcycling or responsible recycling

Reducing e-waste is at the heart of plug’s mission. The company is ‘Responsible Recycling’ or ‘R2’ certified, and has helped, along with its sister company Comm Depot, to prevent over one million working devices from reaching landfills since 2009. plug is looking to double that number by 2025.

“We looked at several different partners to help us seamlessly provide a buy-back program for our customers, and we were thrilled to find a company with our same, exceptionally-high dedication to quality and customer experience here in St. Louis,” said Alyatim. “Working with Buyback.ai, we’re able to offer a buy-back program that takes just a few minutes to complete, accepting all technology, regardless of its condition, for either upcycling or responsible recycling.”