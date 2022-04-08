Seneca establishes AI research centre

Seneca has received $641,800 from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) to support applied research on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that are critical to maintaining a strong Canadian economy.

The grant will help establish the Centre for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence Technologies (CIAIT), where Seneca researchers will collaborate with industry partners to find AI solutions in sectors ranging from advanced manufacturing and commerce to creative media and finance.

“Seneca is grateful for this NSERC funding, which will allow for more applied research that accelerates the adoption of AI-powered solutions for small- and medium-sized Canadian enterprises,” said Ben Rogers, dean, Seneca Innovation. “These projects also offer students with invaluable experiential learning opportunities and connections to potential employers.”

CIAIT research conducted by Seneca’s data scientists will focus on business decision support, content analysis and management and cybersecurity. Examples of real-world applications include live transcription through speech modeling, predictive analytics to optimize battery systems, project performance management through machine learning and document classification using AI.

Advertisement

“This additional support from the Government of Canada is a testament to the value of colleges, CEGEPs and polytechnics and how they contribute to Canadian innovation – from exceptional applied research expertise and training experience, to outstanding facilities and equipment, said Alejandro Adem, president, NSERC. “On behalf of the tri-agencies, congratulations to the successful colleges who will benefit from this special investment that will help their students, local businesses and communities thrive.”