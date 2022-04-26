Seeking the longest serving Raspberry Pi applications

Marking its 10-year manufacturing and distribution partnership with Raspberry Pi Ltd. this March, Newark has launched a competition to find the longest serving Raspberry Pi application currently in use.

There are only a few days remaining for engineers, hobbyists, makers, educators and students to enter Newark’s competition. Time is running out to secure a chance to win one of 10 major prize packages.

“We have received some fantastic entries so far, but our search isn’t over. As part of our 10-year partnership celebration with Raspberry Pi, we would love to uncover as many long serving applications as we can, and this is the last chance,” said Romain Soreau, head of single board computing, Newark.

A compelling selection of long-serving applications have been entered into the competition, including a motorway congestion tracker featuring an eight-year-old Raspberry Pi 1 Model B through to an automatic lawn watering and pond monitoring application using a six-year-old Raspberry Pi 1 Model B+.

The 10 prize packages Newark will give away each include 10x Raspberry Pi Picos and a Pi NoIR 8MP Camera. To enter the competition, participants must submit their entry via the element14 Community with a brief description about the application, how long it’s been working and current photographic evidence of their Raspberry Pi in action.

Entries can be submitted into this global competition until Saturday, April 30. Refer the original link to learn more about the competition.