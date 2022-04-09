Mouser empowers engineers with resources

Mouser Electronics Inc., is now providing engineers and designers an expansive resource for power management information, highlighting industry-leading content on solutions and trends, including articles, blogs, diagrams and featured products from the world’s top manufacturers. This further solidifies the global authorized distributor’s commitment to equipping engineers with timely and insightful information and resources throughout their entire design process.

“Power is at the core of almost every application, and selecting the right component for the job is critical,” notes Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ senior VP products. “With Mouser’s comprehensive power management resources, we can assist engineers with the process to help ensure they choose the right power management components for their design.”

Mouser offers a wealth of timely power management resources to assist in design — including videos, blog posts and product information — covering topics such as energy harvesting, low-power technologies and energy storage.

For the latest on power management solutions, visit https://resources.mouser.com/power-management.