Mouser delivers resource site serving purchasing professionals

Electronic component distributor Mouser Electronics Inc. has created a new resource site that provides valuable information curated specifically for electronics purchasing professionals. The new Purchasing Resource Library features dozens of articles and videos that empower buyers with the insights needed to make informed purchasing decisions.

The Purchasing Resource Library contains instructional videos, developed in partnership with leading manufacturers, dedicated to some of the most important components in electronics design. These include a video created with Coilcraft that explains inductors and inductance and a video from Analog Devices and Mouser that defines analog-to-digital converters (ADCs). The library also features several articles that address trending topics, such as vehicle charging infrastructure, chip shortages, and supply chain challenges.

Mouser’s Purchasing Resource Library also helps buyers choose the most suitable products for their design and engineering needs. The site offers convenient links to the distributor’s many services and tools, including the FORTE intelligent BOM tool, Price and Availability Assistant, and API hub. Mouser Electronics is a one-stop shop for semiconductors and electronic components, making it easier than ever for buyers to find and purchase the tools they need to build innovative new devices.

Purchasing professionals can access the Purchasing Resource Library by visiting https://resources.mouser.com/purchasing-resource-library.