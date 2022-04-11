MaRS partners with SCALE AI

MaRS has entered phase two of its partnership with SCALE AI, the federal artificial intelligence supercluster, to support commercialization of Canadian supply chain solutions companies. Twelve ventures will participate in the Supply AI program at the Toronto-based innovation hub to refine their product offerings, create and implement scaling strategies and grow their teams and brand awareness.

“The pandemic has exposed massive fault lines in our supply chains and this cohort of AI innovators are working overtime to solve many of these problems,” said Jon Dogterom, senior vice president of Venture Services at MaRS. “The partnership will accelerate their progress and ultimately strengthen supply chains here in Canada.”

With funding support from the federal and Quebec governments, SCALE AI supports startups to try and bring artificial intelligence from the lab to the field. The Supply AI program and access to the MaRS ecosystem hopes to accelerate Canada’s growth in the field of smart supply chains.

This cohort of artificial intelligence companies spans the worlds of high precision robotics, autonomous vehicles, and carbon emissions reduction. The group includes a maker of first-and last-mile delivery robots, a company that reduces food waste by creating logistics efficiencies and another that is using AI to create more sustainable forests while reducing the cost of lumber at the same time.

The members of this cohort of Supply AI ventures are:

MaRS will work with the cohort ventures to grow their revenue, help them access capital and attract the right talent, as well as tap into new markets and enable operations.

“Canadian AI ventures have an opportunity to grow their leadership in the supply chain space and a program like this is a great way to accelerate that development,” said Hakim Merah, Senior Manager, Acceleration and AI Ecosystem at SCALE AI.