Manufacturing supercluster spurs zero emission vehicle investments

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization leading Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, has announced a series of new innovation projects to support the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) manufacturing ecosystem in Canada. As the global automotive industry undergoes the most important transformation in its history, NGen recognizes the opportunity for Canada to develop the most efficient, high-quality and greenest cutting edge domestic production capabilities. A recently-published NGen report provides a landscape analysis of Canadian capabilities that can be leveraged to win business in the emerging ZEV manufacturing space.

In 2021, NGen launched a call for proposals to support R&D projects for ZEV manufacturing, systems, components and batteries in Canada. Today, NGen is pleased to announce 15 new industry-led consortia that will execute projects in strategic areas such as critical minerals & metals, traction battery & efficiency gains, power electronics, fuel cell and lightweight materials.

“As the global transition to zero-emission vehicles accelerates, NGen has taken a leadership role in fostering game-changing collaborations with industry and academic partners across the country to reinforce Canada’s position as a global leader,” said the Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “These projects demonstrate the exceptional capabilities and talent that we can deploy to create more business and build the vehicles of the future here in Canada.”

“Our government’s leadership on climate change and pursuit of investment in clean technology is strengthening manufacturing and creating thousands of good-paying auto jobs in Windsor-Essex and across Canada,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor_Tecumseh and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion. “With today’s announcement, we are taking another significant step towards creating a strong, resilient, world-leading electric vehicle ecosystem in Canada.”

“Global automakers have begun their journey to replace vehicles powered by internal combustion engines with zero-emission electric vehicles, but their transformation is far from complete,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “Significant problems need to be solved in order to make the industry sustainable over the next ten years. Canada has all that it takes to play a leading role in that transformation _ critical minerals, leading-edge research and technologies, strong manufacturing capabilities, and a highly skilled workforce. The collaborative projects that NGen is supporting show how Canadian ingenuity can contribute solutions throughout the EV value chain and create new opportunities for businesses, investment, and job growth along the way.”