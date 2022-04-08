Littelfuse to acquire C&K Switches

Littelfuse Inc., a global circuit protection component manufacturer, has announced its plans to acquire C&K Switches, an affiliated portfolio company of Sun Capital Partners Inc., for an enterprise value of $540 million.

Founded in 1928, C&K has been at the forefront of technological evolution in electromechanical switches. A leading global provider of critical, highly engineered electromechanical switches and interconnect technology solutions for essential applications in industrial, transportation, aerospace, datacom products, C&K is headquartered in Waltham MA, with operations in France, Germany, China, India and Vietnam, and annualized sales of more than $200-million.

“C&K and Littelfuse share a common vision, with both companies having almost 100 years’ experience in the design and manufacture of high-performance products,” says C&K chief executive officer Lars Brickenkamp. “With many common customers, applications and focus markets, our two companies share a high level of market and cultural affinity, which will allow C&K to continue to serve our existing customers, and rapidly add new ones, with competitive, market leading solutions.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2022.