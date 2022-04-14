ICAPE Group acquires German pcb supplier

ICAPE Group, specialists in producing customized printed circuit boards (pcb) and technical parts, has strengthened its position in the European market with the acquisition of German-based player SAFA2000.

Founded the same year as ICAPE Group in 1999, SAFA2000 started its activities in the pcb industry back in 2007. In 2021, the com­pany achieved a Euro $15.5-million revenue, with 28 employees and 360 active customers. According to Cyril Calvignac, CEO of ICAPE Group, the acquisition serves as a big step forward to develop ICAPE Group’s businesses in Ger­many, with a new facility and a wider range of possibilities.

“ICAPE Group is well establi­shed in Germany. Our business unit recently moved to brand-new offices, we deployed more logistics solutions in Nuremberg, we invested in the acquisition of BA Elektroniks in 2021 and we are now moving forward with the acquisition of SAFA2000, which brings another experienced structure to our or­ganization, with very interesting tools, new customers, an expansion of our suppliers’ list, and advanced logistics services with a fully operational warehouse to manage our activities in this dynamic country that repre­sents our biggest market share in Europe,” Calvignac says.

For SAFA2000, joining ICAPE Group will allow the German-focused company to benefit from a full range of ser­vices from an international company. With a network of 80 factory partners and the sup­port of all ICAPE Group’s departments such as sourcing, purchasing, quality, laboratory, logistics and customer services, SAFA2000 will be able to offer better services to its customers.

“It’s a great step forward for our structure. In this industry, ICAPE Group is a real leader and we are happy to join forces with such a successful and renowned com­pany,” adds Antonio Dias, CEO of SAFA2000. “In the past, ICAPE Group was a respec­ted competitor with very solid advantages, which we are happy to partner with from now on. Together, we will be stronger and, in the end, our customers will benefit from the strength of both companies reunited in a common quest: Better services, better prices, better quality.”

SAFA2000 ensures its customers the daily operations will continue as usual, with the full support of ICAPE Group’s organization. The German company will be integrated into ICAPE Deutschland in 2023.