Heilind adds Panduit’s mobile printers
MP200 mobile printer achieves peak efficiency in electrical and network environments
Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Panduit, has expanded its labeling and identification portfolio solutions with the addition of Panduit’s MP200 mobile printers. This high-performance printer creates faster, more sustainable label solutions.
The MP200 printer is a rugged and economical industrial printer. It features fast print speeds up to 1.2 inches per second, a powered cutter allowing both full and half cuts, a large LCD backlit screen, custom label modes, barcodes and symbols. Additionally, the MP200 prints continuous tapes measuring up to 1 inch wide. The solution includes a printer, continuous label cassette and quick reference card.
Designed to develop faster and more sustainable label solutions, the MP200 printer is equipped with a cassette system that is transferable to many high-end printers. New features include varying widths, speeds and functions that provide the user with a seamless and efficient way to design and print vast label applications. This solution also offers an automatic cutting option, along with the capability to print through Easy-Mark software connected through Bluetooth.
The MP200 mobile printer from Panduit combines best-in-class print technology with industry-leading labeling and software capabilities. It is ideal for electrical and network environments ranging from the data center to the telecom room and the job site to the plant floor.
