element14 launches Op-Amp-a-Palooza design challenge

element14, an Avnet Community, has launched Op-Amp-a-Palooza, an open-ended exploration of op-amps using low-cost components. Members of the element14 Community can participate in Op-Amp-a-Palooza and win the chance to receive an operational amplifier (op-amp) kit provided by Renesas, Microchip, and Maxim for sharing their unique project proposals.

An op-amp is a dc-coupled high-gain electronic voltage amplifier with a differential input and, typically, a single-ended output. It got its name by being able to be configured to perform arithmetic operations. In this configuration, an op-amp produces an output potential that is typically 100,000 times larger than the potential difference between its input terminals.

“We love the versatility of op-amps,” said Dianne Kibbey, global head of community and social media for the element14 Community. “The possibilities are endless, from building amplifiers and buffers to current measurement, audio vs. RF vs. HT, precision circuits, and more. We can’t wait to see what creative projects the members of our imaginative community dream up.”

Winner receives op-amp testing kit

Op-Amp-a-Palooza is open now through April 25th. Participants can submit a project proposal, sharing what they could build using an op-amp bundle, including the specific steps needed to complete the project.

The grand prize winner will receive an op-amp testing kit, including an arbitrary waveform generator, a bench power supply, a handheld oscilloscope, and a $200 shopping cart. In addition, three first-place winners will receive an arbitrary waveform generator, a bench power supply, a USB oscilloscope, and a $100 shopping cart. Winners will be announced on May 4th.

Participants looking for inspiration for their Op-Amp-a-Palooza submissions can review recent creative projects developed on the community featuring the op-amps, including: