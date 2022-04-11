Electro Sonic to distribute ITG Electronics components

ITG Electronics Inc., Elmsford NY, a leading manufacturer of inductors and transformers since 1963, has entered a distribution agreement with Master Electronics, as well as its Canadian subsidiary Electro Sonic.

The distribution arrangement involves the sale and promotion of ITG Electronics’ comprehensive lineup of inductors, transformers, chokes and other electrical components in the industrial sector. For ITG Electronics, the partnership broadens the sales and promotional visibility of its full line of industrial sector electrical components.

Popular ITG Electronics products include:

Inductors, including a broad array of flat wire inductors and both shielded and unshielded drum inductors. An eclectic selection of through-hole toroidal and molded inductors also are available, as are a wide range of boost & storage and small signal varieties.

Transformers, particularly ones that offer premium efficiency, low power loss and mitigated heat generation. ITG’s transformers are available in a broad array of shapes and sizes to accommodate a wide scope of output power requirements.

A full line of standard and custom EMI filters for consumer, commercial, medical, military and industrial applications.

Chokes, including a wide range of Nano, Crystal, Amorphous, and Ferrite material-based common mode chokes. ITG also offers power factory correction (PFC) chokes, as well as rod chokes.