Digi-Key partners with CODACA

CODACA, manufacturer of power inductors, has established a partnership with Digi-Key Electronics, expanding the firm’s supply channel through the distributor’s online Marketplace.

CODACA offers convenient stocking and immediate shipping options worldwide for its molding power choke CSAB series, high current power inductor CSBX series and CSCF series, and Class D amplifier inductor CPD and CSD series.

Digi-Key, which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, provides R&D engineers access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through its online Marketplace. The company offers more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers to support R&D activities globally.

Advertisement

CODACA has been developing and manufacturing high quality power inductors for more than 20 years. With certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TÜV (GER), IATF 16949 and CNAS, CODACA products are developed and tested to provide applications with low DC resistance, high-current ratings, and low power consumptions.

For access to production information and CODACA’s design tools, please visit https://codaca.com/en/DesignTool/