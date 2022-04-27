Digi-Key and RFX Group sign global disty deal

RFX Group, incorporating Laptech Precision, has struck a global distribution agreement with Digi-Key Electronics which will sell RFX’s full range of precision low phase noise OCXOs and PLL Oscillators. RFX Group is a specialist frequency control product manufacturer with production plants in the UK and Canada.

A previous recipient of a ‘Queen’s Award for Innovation’, RFX’s products are used in a multitude of worldwide applications including GPS Satellite Navigation Systems, Satellite Positioning Systems, Mobile Telephone Base Stations, System Networks including ATM, SDH, STM, Sonet, WAN and LAN Networks and Precision Measuring Equipment.

The agreement with Digi-Key initially focusses on RFX’s extensive range of OCXOs with phase noise performance down to -178dBc/Hz in addition to GPS Locked models. Digi-Key will list nearly 500 of RFX’s OCXO designs to start with and this range will gradually be increased. Commenting on the new agreement, RFX managing director Steve Wilson said, “Design engineers world-wide demand fast availability of all electronic components including high specification frequency control products for their new designs and Digi-Key are ideally placed to support our world-wide customer base in this regard as well as for production quantities.”.

Laptech Precision’s in-house design team allows it to quickly create frequency control solutions for most oscillator requirements including space, medical and telecoms applications. From high reliability low noise SC Cuts to a wide range of AT Cuts and QCM elements. As pioneers in industrial lapping and polishing techniques, Laptech also offers quartz and alloy precision lapping and polishing to exacting parallel and optical polish standards.